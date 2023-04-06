Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $10.82 Per Share

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Credit Acceptance in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $10.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $10.65. The consensus estimate for Credit Acceptance’s current full-year earnings is $45.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q4 2023 earnings at $11.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $11.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $12.40 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $12.83 EPS.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.28 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.26 EPS.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

CACC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $427.38 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $648.95. The company has a current ratio of 23.10, a quick ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.95 and a 200-day moving average of $450.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total value of $225,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,231,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total transaction of $555,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total transaction of $225,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,231,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

