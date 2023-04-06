Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Hits $3.28 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $11.47 or 0.00040786 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.28 billion and approximately $147.98 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00063464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017677 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.