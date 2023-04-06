Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.14% of Corning worth $38,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Capital Financial Services LLC increased its position in Corning by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

