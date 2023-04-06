Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating) fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 119,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 84,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Copper Fox Metals Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.88 million, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.