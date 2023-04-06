Contrasting Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) & Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC)

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) and Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Evolent Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Evolent Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Veritec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Evolent Health and Veritec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolent Health 0 1 8 0 2.89 Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Evolent Health currently has a consensus price target of $47.70, suggesting a potential upside of 54.62%. Given Evolent Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Evolent Health is more favorable than Veritec.

Evolent Health has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritec has a beta of -22.61, indicating that its stock price is 2,361% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolent Health and Veritec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolent Health $1.35 billion 2.53 -$19.16 million ($0.20) -154.24 Veritec $350,000.00 2.06 -$510,000.00 ($0.03) -0.60

Veritec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolent Health. Evolent Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evolent Health and Veritec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolent Health -1.42% 7.50% 3.55% Veritec -201.65% N/A -460.19%

Summary

Evolent Health beats Veritec on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolent Health

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration. The firm operates through Services and True Health segments. The Services segment includes clinical and administrative solutions such as total cost of care management and specialty care management and comprehensive health plan administrative services. The True Health segment offers a physician-led health plan for employer-sponsored health coverage. The company was founded by Frank J. Williams, Seth B. Blackley, and Thomas Peterson III in August 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Veritec

(Get Rating)

Veritec, Inc. engages in the development, sales, and licensing of products. It also provides services related to mobile banking solutions. The firm also operates in back-end cardholder transaction processing services for visa-branded card programs on behalf of its sponsoring bank. The company was founded on September 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

