Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.70-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $221.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.26. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $373,796,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,407,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

