Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.70-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80.

STZ opened at $221.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 632.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

