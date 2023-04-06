Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $11.70-12.00 EPS.

STZ opened at $221.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.26. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 914.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

