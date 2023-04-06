Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $11.70-12.00 EPS.
Constellation Brands Price Performance
STZ opened at $221.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.26. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.
Constellation Brands Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 914.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.76.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
Featured Articles
