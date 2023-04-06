ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,768,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 2.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $208,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $107.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

