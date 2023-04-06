Conflux (CFX) Market Cap Hits $1.04 Billion

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $272.17 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,104,127 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,780,997,678.2599525 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.38962754 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $331,243,673.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

