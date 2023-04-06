Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Raised to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,209,000 after purchasing an additional 640,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,055,000 after purchasing an additional 401,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

