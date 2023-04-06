Compound Price Hits $42.98 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $42.98 or 0.00153474 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $312.32 million and approximately $20.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00074098 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00035974 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040822 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000049 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.20933879 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $21,425,258.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.