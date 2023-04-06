Comparing Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) & Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Veradigm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Veradigm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Veradigm and Aurora Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veradigm 1 2 2 0 2.20 Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Veradigm presently has a consensus target price of $20.90, indicating a potential upside of 61.64%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 326.83%. Given Aurora Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Veradigm.

This table compares Veradigm and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veradigm 7.25% 10.74% 6.68% Aurora Innovation -2,546.55% -26.15% -23.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veradigm and Aurora Innovation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veradigm $1.50 billion 0.94 $134.44 million $0.43 30.07 Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 21.21 -$1.72 billion ($1.51) -0.81

Veradigm has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation. Aurora Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veradigm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Veradigm has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veradigm beats Aurora Innovation on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veradigm

Veradigm, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units. The firm solutions include All EMRs, All Population Health Management, Patient Engagement, and Precision Medicine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

