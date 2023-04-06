Comparing Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) & ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI)

ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI – Get Rating) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ONE Bio and Aurora Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get ONE Bio alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Cannabis 0 5 1 0 2.17

Aurora Cannabis has a consensus target price of $2.03, suggesting a potential upside of 208.41%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than ONE Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

14.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ONE Bio and Aurora Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A Aurora Cannabis -817.07% -62.73% -38.13%

Volatility & Risk

ONE Bio has a beta of -6.14, meaning that its share price is 714% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ONE Bio and Aurora Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aurora Cannabis $174.88 million 1.28 -$1.36 billion ($6.04) -0.11

ONE Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Cannabis.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis beats ONE Bio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Bio

(Get Rating)

One Bio Corp. engages in the utilization of green processes to produce raw chemicals and herbal extracts, natural supplements, and organic products. The company was founded on June 30, 2000 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Aurora Cannabis

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.