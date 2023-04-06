Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.92

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBUGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.92 and last traded at $49.13, with a volume of 36459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Community Bank System Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.87%.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,114.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sally A. Steele bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $245,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,948.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 15.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.