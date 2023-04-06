Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.92

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.92 and last traded at $49.13, with a volume of 36459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.87%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $245,114.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $202,948.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 15.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

