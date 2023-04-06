Comerica Bank Sells 59,277 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,277 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $86,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after purchasing an additional 741,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.77. 4,922,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,814,557. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.