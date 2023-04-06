Comerica Bank Sells 11,045 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.78. 736,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,149. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.89. The company has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

