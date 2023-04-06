Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $38,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.88. 473,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,212. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.82 and its 200-day moving average is $254.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

