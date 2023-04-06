Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,933 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.21. 884,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.59 and its 200-day moving average is $195.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

