Comerica Bank Purchases 16,496 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $43,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $173.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,629,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,416,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $204.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

