Comerica Bank Has $58.17 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $58,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.0 %

LLY stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $365.98. 905,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,902. The stock has a market cap of $347.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.28.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 620,000 shares of company stock worth $212,602,025. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.11.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.