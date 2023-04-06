Comerica Bank Has $29.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 643,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.21. 2,242,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,887,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

