Comerica Bank Has $27.80 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $27,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after buying an additional 3,920,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,172,000 after buying an additional 416,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $37.75. 8,466,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,881,158. The company has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

