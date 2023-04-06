Comerica Bank Has $22.68 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822,813. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.