Comerica Bank Has $22.68 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.
Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822,813. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
