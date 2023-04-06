Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $24,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 324.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $104.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 119,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,324. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.45 and a 12 month high of $105.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.91.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

