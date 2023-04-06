Columbia Banking System, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COLB. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

COLB stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

