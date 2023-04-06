Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $955.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

