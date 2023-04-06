Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.20 and last traded at $58.55. Approximately 1,980,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 19,753,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.78.

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.72.

The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $3,390,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,847,035.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $3,390,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,847,035.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $365,063.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,647.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 34,662 shares of company stock worth $1,837,055 and sold 304,098 shares worth $16,537,363. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

