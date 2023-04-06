Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,359,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,757 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises about 2.9% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $61,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

NET traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,941. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $122.52.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $911,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,770.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $911,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,729,770.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,173 shares of company stock valued at $24,015,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

