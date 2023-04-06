Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME) Shares Down 0.7%

Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.34. Approximately 905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 12,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

Institutional Trading of Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF

The Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (TIME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and aims to invest in domestic companies that best utilize 5G internet and cloud-based products and services. TIME was launched on Jan 27, 2022 and is managed by Clockwise Capital.

