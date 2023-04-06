Citigroup Raises Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $60.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.18.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $50.87.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,885 shares of company stock worth $6,204,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

