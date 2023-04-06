Citigroup Lowers Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.94.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of WOLF opened at $57.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $125.48.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,008,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

