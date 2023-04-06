Citigroup Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $326.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $290.00 to $326.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.90.

Shares of SYK opened at $288.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $290.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 54.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Stryker by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 16,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Stryker by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 58,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

