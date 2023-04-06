Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 202,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,018,896. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $54.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

