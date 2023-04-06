Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $2.24

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.19. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 100,732 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIFR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 610,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

