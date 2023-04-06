Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 412,271 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 858.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357,678 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $25,325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

