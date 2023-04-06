Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chubb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth $334,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $196.38. 296,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,873. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.77 and a 200 day moving average of $207.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.