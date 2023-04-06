China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading Down 15.1%

Shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) fell 15.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 31,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

China Xiangtai Food Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.

Institutional Trading of China Xiangtai Food

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Xiangtai Food stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) by 308.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of China Xiangtai Food worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

China Xiangtai Food Company Profile

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

