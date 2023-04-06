Chantal Gosselin Sells 3,000 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total transaction of C$197,085.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WPM opened at C$66.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 23.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$39.05 and a twelve month high of C$68.10. The stock has a market cap of C$30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of C$320.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.6465975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.