Chantal Gosselin Sells 3,000 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total transaction of C$197,085.00.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of WPM opened at C$66.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 23.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$39.05 and a twelve month high of C$68.10. The stock has a market cap of C$30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of C$320.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.6465975 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
