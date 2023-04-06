Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CERE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72.

In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $81,570.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $73,521.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 146,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $507,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

