Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $911,053.12

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $17.75 million and $911,053.12 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.29367757 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $570,451.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.