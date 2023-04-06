CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,169 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,564,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $375.12. 1,289,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,893. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $414.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.12. The stock has a market cap of $279.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.