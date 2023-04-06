CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.46. 894,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,806. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

