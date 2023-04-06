CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $370.74. 841,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $410.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

