CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $11.13 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.98. 1,594,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,575. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

