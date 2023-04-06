CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $282.51. 590,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,323. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.75. The company has a market cap of $206.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $284.98.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.36.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

