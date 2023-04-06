CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 227,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 49,040 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Intel by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,652,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $70,093,000 after purchasing an additional 252,710 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC remained flat at $32.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,393,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,641,715. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $135.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

