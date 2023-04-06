Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Price Performance

CG opened at C$9.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -65.12%.

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.