CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.07

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 27580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

CBS Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

