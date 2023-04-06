Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the second quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.7% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,469 shares of company stock worth $28,958,441 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

TSLA stock opened at $182.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.39. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

